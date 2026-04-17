<p>Mumbai: In a new twist into the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major Tata Consultancy Services at its Nashik BPO, it has emerged that the prime suspect Nida Khan is in Mumbai, expecting her first child and is applying for anticipatory bail. </p><p>While the Nashik Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the issue. </p>.Who is Nida Khan? The alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case.<p>A team from the Nashik SIT visited the Mumbra police station in Thane district looking for Nida Khan, who is said to be the mastermind of the case. </p><p>However, her lawyer Baba Sayyad contradicted the media reports describing her as the mastermind. </p><p>On the other hand, her family has claimed that Nida Khan joined the BPO in December 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee; she works as a telecaller. </p><p>“If you look at the FIR, there are no mentions of forced religious conversion... I don't know why she's being portrayed as the mastermind when her involvement is only mentioned in one CR. The only allegation against her is that she hurt religious sentiments. She does not work in HR. If she comes forward, she will be arrested. The suspension letter sent to her through the company also mentioned her as a process associate,” said Sayyad. </p><p><strong>CM assures action </strong></p><p>In a related development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, acknowledged TCS's response, noting that the Tata Group company has taken strong and timely action against those involved. “This is a grave and serious case. Strict action would be taken and that the investigation will go to the root of the case. We will not spare anyone involved. No one will be shielded. We have asked central agencies to probe the matter thoroughly," he said, adding the incident appears to be part of a larger organised module.</p><p><strong>NHRC takes cognizable </strong></p><p>The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to Maharashtra’s Director General of Police, Nashik’s Commissioner of Police, Labour Commissioner, TCS officials on the allegations related religious conversion and sexual exploitation at TCS. The Commission has sought detailed reports and an Action Taken Report within a specified time. It also directed inquiries into compliance mechanisms and possible human rights violations mentioned in the complaint.</p>