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Nida Khan, alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case works as telecaller, not HR, claims family

A team from the Nashik SIT visited the Mumbra police station in Thane district looking for Nida Khan, who is said to be the mastermind of the case.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCS

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