Nigerian held with drugs worth Rs 47 lakh in Mumbai; gun, sword seized during raids

Acting on a tip off, Dongri police on Wednesday carried out a search at Ashrafi Manzil and recovered 500 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh and 80 grams of charas valued at Rs 4 lakh.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 20:18 IST

A Nigerian national and one more person were arrested allegedly with mephedrone, charas and cocaine and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 47.20 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, Dongri police on Wednesday carried out a search at Ashrafi Manzil and recovered 500 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh and 80 grams of charas valued at Rs 4 lakh, he said.

A country-made gun, an air pistol, four live rounds, a sword, a knife, 26 mobile phones, a laptop and other equipment were also seized, he said.

Based on his interrogation, Dongri police raided a house in Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district and held a Nigerian national allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh as well as 15 grams of cocaine, the official informed.

