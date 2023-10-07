Home
Nigerian man held with cocaine, mephedrone worth Rs 84.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The police intercepted the accused Julius O Anthony Onyekachukwu at Ulve around 4 pm on Friday and recovered 706 gm of mephedrone and 95 gm of cocaine from him.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 09:05 IST

A 44-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 84.85 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The police intercepted the accused Julius O Anthony Onyekachukwu at Ulve around 4 pm on Friday and recovered 706 gm of mephedrone and 95 gm of cocaine from him, an official said.

The entire contraband is worth Rs 84.85 lakh, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, and the NRI police are probing to find out where the drugs were sourced from and who the accused's customers were, the official added.

(Published 07 October 2023, 09:05 IST)
