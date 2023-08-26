Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nigerian national held, MD drug worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 05:31 IST

Police have arrested a Nigerian national in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official said.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nnachor Paul, was found carrying 100 grams of the MD drug, he said.

Following this, he was formally arrested and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

(Published 26 August 2023, 05:31 IST)
