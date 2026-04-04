<p>In a devastating incident, nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in plunged into an open well in Dindori tehsil of Nashik district late Friday night, triggering outrage over safety lapses and leaving an entire village in mourning.</p><p>Rescue and relief operations continued until the early hours of Saturday, but authorities confirmed there were no survivors. </p><p>The accident occurred in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori town, about 225 km from Mumbai.</p>.10 injured in fire at ONGC platform in Mumbai High oilfields.<p>All victims were residents of Indore village in Dindori and were returning home after attending a coaching class get-together and dinner. </p><p>A pall of gloom descended on the entire Dindori area because of the shocking incident in which young children lost their lives. </p><p>The deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), Reshma Sunil Dargude (27), Asha Anil Dargude (32), Khushi Anil Dargude (14), Madhuri Anil Dargude (13), Shreyas Anil Dargude (11), Rakhi Sunil Dargude (11), Shravani Anil Dargude (11) and Samruddhi Rajendra Dargude (7).</p><p>According to preliminary reports, Sunil Dargude, who was driving the vehicle, lost control while negotiating a stretch near the well. The vehicle veered off the road and fell directly into the uncovered structure, giving the occupants little chance to escape.</p><p><strong>Rescue challenges and local response</strong></p><p>Locals were the first to respond, rushing to the spot upon hearing a loud crash. However, the depth of the well and darkness hampered immediate rescue efforts. Fire brigade personnel and disaster response teams later joined the operation, using cranes to retrieve the submerged vehicle, a Maruti Ertiga (MH15-JS-1053), and the bodies. Teams of Nashik district police, administrative staff, SDRF and NDRF rushed to he spot overnight. </p><p>Eyewitnesses said the absence of protective barriers or warning signs around the well significantly contributed to the tragedy. “This well has been lying open for years. It was an accident waiting to happen,” said a local resident, demanding strict action against those responsible and that the owner of the land and well must be charged with culpable homicide. </p><p><strong>Family and village in shock</strong></p><p>The tragedy has wiped out a large part of the Dargude family, leaving surviving relatives inconsolable. Grieving family members, many of whom gathered at the local hospital and later at the village, broke down as the bodies were brought back.</p><p>“We lost an entire generation in one night. The children had their whole lives ahead of them,” said a relative, struggling to speak.</p><p>Residents of Indore village observed spontaneous mourning, with shops remaining shut and community members coming together to support the bereaved family. The funeral is expected to be held amid tight police presence and heavy emotional scenes.</p><p><strong>Political reactions and government action</strong></p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching” and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.</p><p>Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and State Minister Narhari Zirwal visited the accident site and hospital to review the situation, accompanied by Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad.</p><p>Mahajan said that orders had been issued for a thorough probe into the incident, particularly focusing on negligence related to the uncovered well. Zirwal described the incident as “deeply painful” and assured all possible assistance to the affected family.</p><p>The state government has announced financial assistance of RS 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. The administration is also examining whether criminal liability can be fixed on the owner of the well for failing to install safety measures.</p><p><strong>Safety concerns raised</strong></p><p>The incident has once again highlighted the issue of open wells and unprotected water bodies in rural Maharashtra. Officials indicated that a survey of such hazardous sites may be undertaken in the district to prevent similar tragedies.</p><p>Local residents have demanded immediate fencing of all open wells and strict enforcement of safety norms, warning that negligence could lead to more such disasters if corrective steps are not taken promptly.</p>