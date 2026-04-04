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Nine of family killed as car falls into well in Maharashtra's Nashik

All victims were residents of Indore village in Dindori and were returning home after attending a coaching class get-together and dinner.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 03:39 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 03:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashik

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