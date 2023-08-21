Nitesh Rane dares Sanjay Raut to contest from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Amid reports that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contemplating fielding Sanjay Raut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Narayan Rane family - the bete noire of the Thackerays - have dared him to contest from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat.

Currently, Raut is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra - and is serving his his fourth term.

There were reports that Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray is contemplating fielding Raut for the Lok Sabha polls next year from the Mumbai North East seat.