Nitin Desai's death: Bombay HC to hear pleas of Edelweiss officials on August 11

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would hear on Friday the petitions of Edelweiss Financial Services Chairman Rashesh Shah and Edelweiss ARC MD and CEO Raj Kumar Bansal seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them for allegedly abetting the suicide of renowned film art director Nitin Desai.

Apart from Shah and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company's MD Bansal, company official Smit Shah, another person named Keur Mehta, and Jitender Kothari, who was appointed by the NCLT as an interim resolution professional, have also moved the HC seeking for the FIR to be quashed.