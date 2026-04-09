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NMIA carries out exercise to evaluate readiness towards natural, technical calamities

The two-day program commenced with a comprehensive 'Tabletop Exercise' session, which involved detailed discussions on strategic planning and inter-departmental coordination during a crisis.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:44 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:44 IST
India NewsMumbaiAirportMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

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