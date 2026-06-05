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NMIA project-affected youth to get free aviation sector skill training

The courses, which will be offered free of cost to eligible project-affected persons, will have a duration of three months.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsAviation sectorMaharashtraNavi MumbaiTraining

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