NMIA project-affected youth to get free aviation sector skill training

<p>Raigad: In a move aimed at improving employability among families affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has launched a specialised skill development programme to train local youth for jobs in the aviation and airport services sector.</p><p>The initiative is being implemented in coordination with the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), under the Skill Development Department of the Maharashtra government, and seeks to equip project-affected persons (PAPs) with industry-relevant skills ahead of the commencement of operations at the greenfield airport.</p>.Air India, Indian Army sign pact for skill development and employment support.<p>Training will be conducted through M/s Vipra Skill India Pvt. Ltd., an agency associated with MSSDS for skill development activities.</p><p>Under the programme, participants will receive training in a range of aviation-related job roles, including Customer Service Executive, Airline Baggage Handler, Airport Terminal Operations Manager, Airport Cargo Operations and Airline Ground Staff.</p><p>The courses, which will be offered free of cost to eligible project-affected persons, will have a duration of three months.</p><p>Officials said the initiative is expected to create a pool of trained local manpower capable of meeting the workforce requirements of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and associated aviation services.</p><p>The skill development programme forms part of CIDCO's broader efforts to ensure that families affected by the airport project benefit from the economic opportunities generated by one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.</p>.NMIA carries out exercise to evaluate readiness towards natural, technical calamities.<p>By providing industry-specific training, the agency aims to enhance employment prospects for local youth and facilitate their participation in the growing aviation ecosystem expected to emerge around the airport.</p><p>The Navi Mumbai International Airport, being developed at Ulwe in Raigad district, is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities across aviation, logistics, hospitality and allied sectors. Officials said the latest initiative would help project-affected youth acquire professional skills and secure sustainable livelihoods in the emerging airport economy.</p>