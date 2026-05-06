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No 'bacterial infection' found in bodies of 4 Mumbai family members who died after eating watermelon

The exact cause of the death will be known once the forensic science lab submits its report, the official said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrawatermelon

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