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'No case made out': Thane court grants bail to CoinDCX co-founders held for cheating

Magistrate Nilesh Rathod, while hearing their bail plea, ordered the duo's release upon furnishing a surety of Rs 50,000 each.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThanebail

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