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No cause for panic, evidence-based advisories to be issued on bird flu: PHO chief

Dr Gilada said, 'The media must exercise restraint and present scientific developments with balance, context, and factual scrutiny.'
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBird Fluavian influenza

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