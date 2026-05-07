No cause for panic, evidence-based advisories to be issued on bird flu: PHO chief

<p>Mumbai: The recent culling of more than 1,50,000 chickens following confirmation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bird-flu">bird flu</a> (H5N1 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/avian-influenza">avian influenza</a>) outbreak in poultry farms of Navapur in Nandurbar district along the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary has once again raised concerns about the possibility of human transmission, however, there is no cause for concern. </p><p>“The bird flu outbreak prompts the question: could such outbreaks trigger another epidemic or even a pandemic? Human infection with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 is known to cause severe respiratory illness and carries a high mortality rate, with more than half of the nearly 1,000 reported human cases worldwide proving fatal; India, has recorded only two confirmed human cases so far. There is neither any treatment nor a vaccine,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General, People’s Health Organisation (India).</p><p>“However, an important scientific reality must be emphasised: sustained human-to-human transmission of H5N1 remains extremely rare and has so far prevented the virus from evolving into a large-scale human disaster,” said Dr Gilada, who is President Emeritus, AIDS Society of India, Governing Council Member, International AIDS Society.</p>.Bird flu in Bengaluru: H5N1 confirmed at Hesaraghatta state poultry farm.<p>“The broader concern lies in the growing pattern of zoonotic diseases witnessed over the past four decades. Outbreaks involving viruses such as Ebola, Zika, Nipah, HIV, SARS, Covid-19, Mpox and hantavirus infections demonstrate how pathogens can spill over from animals to humans and, in some cases, adapt for human-to-human spread,” said Dr Gilada. </p><p>“Increasing human intrusion into wildlife habitats, intensive farming practices, and close animal-human interactions have amplified these risks. Viruses are constantly mutating, and although most mutations do not result in efficient transmission, the possibility cannot be ignored."</p><p>"Therefore, the priority should be rigorous surveillance, rapid containment of outbreaks in poultry populations, strengthened biosecurity measures, and scientifically grounded public health preparedness - without creating unnecessary panic,” he added. </p><p>According to Dr Gilada, there is no cause for panic. “The media must exercise restraint and present scientific developments with balance, context, and factual scrutiny. Any attempts at fear-based narratives or commercial exploitation through exaggerated claims should be critically examined and exposed. Governments, public health authorities, and medical associations should promptly issue clear, evidence-based advisories to reassure the public, counter misinformation, and prevent unnecessary panic,” said Dr Gilada. </p>