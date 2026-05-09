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No cracks in I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sanjay Raut amid Cong backing TVK, DMK seeking LS seating change

The DMK has been a Congress ally for many years, and DMK was also with the BJP at some point of time, he said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsSanjay RautShiv SenaVijayTVK

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