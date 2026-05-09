No cracks in I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sanjay Raut amid Cong backing TVK, DMK seeking LS seating change

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> on Saturday said there are no cracks in the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> backing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> for government formation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> despite fighting the polls there in alliance with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>.</p>.<p>The DMK on Friday sought a change in seating arrangement for its MPs in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, saying their alliance with the Congress has ended and it would not be appropriate for its members to sit alongside those of the Congress.</p>.<p>Both parties are prominent constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, Raut said there were no cracks in the opposition alliance and exuded confidence that "we will be together for Lok Sabha polls".</p>.<p>The DMK has been a Congress ally for many years, and DMK was also with the BJP at some point of time, he said.</p>.<p>The people of Tamil Nadu had, for the first time people, given a mandate to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with 108 seats in the 234-assembly, Raut said. Results of polls in the southern state were declared on May 4.</p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'falling apart' like pack of cards: BJP on Congress-DMK fallout in Tamil Nadu.<p>"No," Raut replied when asked whether there were cracks in the INDI alliance.</p>.<p>Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken to DMK chief M K Stalin before taking the decision to back the TVK.</p>.<p>"That mandate has to be respected. Everyone's stand is to keep the NDA away from power," Raut said.</p>.<p>DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for changing the seating arrangement in view of the changed political circumstances.</p>.<p>"The stand taken by the DMK is for their political existence. We will be together for Lok Sabha polls," the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said.</p>