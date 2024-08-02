No decision on seat sharing, continue to work hard for assembly polls: Praful Patel to NCP workers

Nagpur: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday said no decision has been taken on seat sharing for Maharashtra assembly polls among the parties comprising the ruling alliance.

Speaking to party workers in Tiroda in Gondia, he said all functionaries must concentrate on working hard in the constituencies.

He said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party works on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and told workers to combat the false narrative of the opposition that the BJP-led ruling alliance wants to change the Constitution and end reservations.