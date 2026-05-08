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No direct evidence of encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and 2 others: Bombay HC

The 50-page judgement was made available on Friday.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsCBIMaharashtraEncounterBombay High Court

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