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No fresh talks of NCP, NCP (SP) merger: Sharad Pawar

He reiterated that talks had earlier taken place between NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his nephew Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad Pawar

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