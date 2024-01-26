No going back on Maratha quota protest till all demands are met: Jarange

“Approximately 60 to 65 lakh citizens travel by train and other means of transport for jobs in Mumbai every day. If the Maratha protestors reach the city in their vehicles, it will have an adverse effect and the everyday transport system in the city will collapse.”

The Mumbai police suggested that the protestors could gather at International Corporation Park Ground at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai after seeking permission from the authority concerned. Police said that if the morcha did not adhere to the notice, they will be held in contempt of orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.