No laxness can be accepted: HC on fire incidents in Mumbai

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said this is a "very very serious" issue and "no laxness can be accepted".

"Fire incidents appear to be on a rise. Every other day in this city there is a fire incident and there are reports of people losing their lives," CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court said it is not its job to keep prompting the government on what steps need to be taken. "This is not done. Are we sitting here to prompt you (the government) for every action? Is this our job? What is all this happening here?" CJ Upadhyaya said.

The bench referred to the fire incident which occurred recently in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai, where an 82-year-woman and her 60-year-old son lost their lives.