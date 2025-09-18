Menu
'No moral right' to judge leaders over 75: Sharad Pawar

"Where have I stopped? I am 85 and have no moral right to comment," Sharad Pawar further said when asked about the age debate, a day after PM Modi turned 75.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:06 IST
India News BJP Indian Politics Narendra Modi Sharad Pawar NCP (SP)

