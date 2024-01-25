No Mumbai ground big enough for his protest, police tell Manoj Jarange

The notice was issued by the senior inspector of Azad Maidan Police Station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which gives powers to police to take steps to prevent cognisable offences.

He should adhere to directives passed by the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court from time to time regarding the conduct of agitations, and if the protesters failed to follow these directives, it will be considered a contempt of court, the notice said.

Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs, set out for Mumbai from his village in Latur district on January 20. He reached Lonavala earlier in the day.

When asked if he and his followers had got permission from the police to hold agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, he said a stage was being erected there, indicating that he had not changed his plans.