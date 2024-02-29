No one accused Sharad Pawar of backing Jarange's outburst, says Maharashtra BJP MLA Shelar

Shelar said, 'There is a video which says we will finish off a community and Devendra Fadnavis in three minutes. A Yuva Sena activist filed a complaint and the name of Yogesh Sawant, who is an office-bearer of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party, came to light.' 'Sawant has also accepted his association with the Sharad Pawar-led party. No one has taken Pawar's name, but took the name of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party. Rohit Pawar (MLA of Sharad Pawar-led party) himself called a senior police official. Why did he do that? How is he connected?' he asked.