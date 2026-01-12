Menu
No one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Shinde camp slams Thackeray brothers

During their Shivaji Park rally, Uddhav and Raj accused the BJP of having plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and annexe it in Gujarat and wondered whether Mumbai would be renamed Bombay again.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 15:49 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 15:49 IST
MaharashtraMumbai news

