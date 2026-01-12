<p>Mumbai: Slamming the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena on Monday asserted that no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra even as it accused the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance of misleading the people. </p><p>“Mumbai is an integrated part of Maharashtra,” said Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Krishna Hegde, who is a former MLA from Mumbai. </p><p>According to him, the statement of Tamil Nadu BJP vice president K Annamalai has been misinterpreted. </p><p>“During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, 107 persons were martyred,” said Hedge. </p>.Mumbai and MMR cannot be separated from Maharashtra, say Thackeray brothers.<p>“During our campaign, we have been speaking about development and projects like Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro…we are telling people what is going to come in Mumbai in the years to come…how the financial capital will look like in the decades to come,” he said. </p><p>“For the past 25 years, Uddhav Thackeray has been raking up this issue time and again, however, as Maha Yuti we have been speaking only about development,” said Hegde. </p><p>During their Shivaji Park rally, Uddhav and Raj accused the BJP of having plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and annexe it in Gujarat and wondered whether Mumbai would be renamed Bombay again.</p>