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No parity between Agniveers, regular soldiers on pensionary benefits: Centre to Bombay High Court

Centre argued that the differentiation is constitutionally valid, as the Agnipath scheme is a short-term engagement designed for present-day national security needs.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtrapensionAgniveerBombay High Court

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