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Homeindiamaharashtra

'No place in society for such criminals': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes death penalty to Nasrapur rape-murder convict

The accused was convicted on June 25, within 60 days of the crime that took place on May 1.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeDevendra FadnavisDeath sentence

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