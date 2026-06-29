'No place in society for such criminals': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes death penalty to Nasrapur rape-murder convict

<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Monday appreciated the court's decision to hand death penalty to the convict in the Nasrapur case in which a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered, saying that such people have no right to live in the society. </p><p>A special court on Monday sentenced Bhimrao Kamle, 65, to death for kidnapping, brutal rape and murder of a toddler in Nasrapur village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>district, terming the case "rarest of rare". </p><p>The incident had triggered public outrage and protests across Maharashtra. </p>.Pune court sentences 65-year-old man to death for rape and murder of minor.<p>The accused was convicted on June 25, within 60 days of the crime that took place on May 1. Kamble was accused of luring the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur. </p><p>However, the convict took her to a shed near a cow barn, raped her and subsequently killed her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.</p><p>Expressing gratitude to the court over the verdict, Fadnavis said the judgement reflected a strong commitment to justice. The chief minister further spoke to Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar over the phone, congratulating them on the outcome of the case, an official statement said.</p><p>Fadnavis lauded the investigating agencies for completing the probe and conducting the trial in a record time, leading to the speedy conclusion of the case, it added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>