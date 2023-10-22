No political talks, clarify Sharad Pawar and Prakash Ambedkar after coffee meet

Mumbai: NCP President Sharad Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar clarified that they did not discuss politics in their meet over coffee after reports of further expansion of the I.N.D.I.A bloc began to circulate.

Ambekar had been to a function - ‘Unleashing India’s Economic Potential: Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy Lives’ at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre , where Pawar and his daughter and NCP National Working President Supriya Sule, Congress MP and journalist Kumar Ketkar were also present.

At the request of Sule, Ambedkar later went to the office of Pawar in the same complex and had coffee.

“No politics was discussed at the meeting,” Pawar told reporters in Pune.

“There were 15 more people in the room…politics was not discussed,” Ambedkar told reporters in Mumbai.