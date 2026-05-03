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No politician should come to our house till killer is hanged: Four-year-old victim’s father

The accused, Bhimrao Kambale, has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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