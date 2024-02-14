No question of merger with Congress: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)

Mumbai: Amid reports of possible merger of the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led NCP group with the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior leaders of the outfit issued a vehement denial.

Pawar, who was in Pune, presided over a meeting of top leaders including MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

A few days ago, the Election Commission ruled that the NCP group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the real NCP and allotted the traditional clock symbol to them.

After this, the poll body allotted the name NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for the one-time purpose of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Sharad Pawar-led group has challenged the EC order in the Supreme Court.

Over the past few days, there were rumours about a possible merger with the Congress.

The reports gained currency in the wake of AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and top Maharashtra leadership calling on Sharad Pawar and having extensive deliberations to strengthen the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.