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Homeindiamaharashtra

'No way involved in it': Maharashtra BJP distances itself from Shiv Sena (UBT) rebellion buzz

'We have nothing to do with what is happening. The BJP is in no way involved in it,' state Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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