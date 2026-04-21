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No 'zombie drug', man seen in viral video overdosed on pain killer: Maharashtra police clarify

This incident from Maharashtra comes days after the Karnataka police clarified on a widely-circulated video falsely claiming to show a man under the influence of a 'zombie drug'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneViral videoTrendingZombie

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