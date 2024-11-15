Home
Non-consensual intercourse with minor wife is rape, says Bombay High Court; upholds man's 10-year sentence

The man, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the sessions court, claimed since the victim was his wife, their sexual relationship cannot be termed as rape.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:37 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 09:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeCrimes against womenBombay High Court

