Non-consensual intercourse with minor wife is rape, says Bombay High Court; upholds man's 10-year sentence

<p>Mumbai: Non-consensual intercourse with a wife who is below 18 years of age constitutes the offence of rape, the Bombay High Court said while upholding the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years for the crime.</p>.<p>The Nagpur bench of Justice G A Sanap, in an order passed on November 12, dismissed the 24-year-old man's appeal challenging the 2021 judgment of a sessions court holding him guilty under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting his underage wife.</p>.<p>The man, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the sessions court, claimed since the victim was his wife, their sexual relationship cannot be termed as rape.</p>.<p>The high court, however, said the defence of consensual sex with the wife cannot be taken when the age of the wife is below 18 years.</p>.<p>"Sexual intercourse with a girl below 18 years of age is rape regardless of whether she is married or not. The non-consensual intercourse with a wife, who is below 18 years of age, is rape," the bench held.</p>.<p>The woman, in her complaint lodged in 2019, said she was in a relationship with the man and that, despite her refusal, he raped and impregnated her. The duo then lived together and got married. However, the man insisted on an abortion.</p>.<p>She alleged that the man made a farce of the marriage and repeatedly raped and physically assaulted her.</p>.<p>The court noted that the woman gave birth to a baby boy, and as per the DNA analysis, the accused and her were the biological parents.</p>.<p>The man, in his appeal, claimed innocence and said the complainant was his wife and hence, their physical relation cannot be termed as rape and that it was consensual.</p>.<p>He also claimed that the woman was not a minor at the time of the alleged incident.</p>.<p>The court, however, refused to accept this contention. It noted that as per documentary evidence, the complainant was born in 2002 and was a minor in 2019 when the alleged incident occurred.</p>