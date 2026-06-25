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Homeindiamaharashtra

'None of our MPs will leave': Sharad Pawar amid Uddhav Thackeray Sena's split

The statements of Pawar and Sule came in the backdrop of claims from NCP MLA and former minister Dharmaraobaba Atram that five of the MPs are in touch with the Sunetra Pawar-led party.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 11:25 IST
Sharad PawarIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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