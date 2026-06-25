'None of our MPs will leave': Sharad Pawar amid Uddhav Thackeray Sena's split

<p>Mumbai: Days after six of the nine MPs of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uddhav%20Thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>’s Shiv Sena (UBT) switched sides to Shiv Sena, NCP (SP) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sharad%20pawar">Sharad Pawar </a>and the party’s working president Supriya Sule asserted that all eight of the party are intact. </p><p>In the Lok Sabha polls, NCP (SP) contested 10 Lok Sabha seats, winning eight. </p><p>The statements of Pawar and Sule came in the backdrop of claims from NCP MLA and former minister Dharmaraobaba Atram that five of the MPs are in touch with the Sunetra Pawar-led party. </p><p>“The Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split… This discussion is meaningless. Not even one of our MLAs will leave,” Pawar said in his sharp reaction in his hometown of Baramati.</p>.Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis, NCP leader Dharmaraobaba Atram hints at fresh churn in Sharad Pawar camp.<p>On the other hand, Sule said: “Give the five names you are claiming that they are leaving. If you cannot then stop these rumours…invite us, all our eight MPs will show up together.” </p><p>On the absence of the legislators from the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, she said they they had informed state NCP president Shashikant Shinde in advance. </p><p>Last week, Atram had claimed: “Some MPs and MLAs may join our party. I expect that as many as five MPs could come to us. If they want to win future elections, they will have to be part of the development process”.</p>