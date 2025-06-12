Not allowed to play games on mobile phone, teenage girl hangs self

<p>Mumbai: Upset with her parents for not giving her mobile phone to play games, a 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a piece of cloth at her house in Aarey Colony area of Goregaon, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased girl, identified as Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav, was a resident of Unit 22 of Aarey Colony, an official said.</p>.<p>On Saturday evening her parents refused to give her mobile phone, following which she locked the door from inside and hanged herself with a piece of cloth tying it with the bolt of the door, he said.</p>.Did CMs of UP or Maharashtra resign, after stampedes?: Yathindra Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP.<p>She was rushed to a civic-run hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.</p>.<p>An accidental dead has been registered at Aarey Police Station. </p>