Not even one hour after December 24: Jarange-Patil refuses to budge on Maratha qouta demand

The government has informed him that the outcome of the Supreme Court on the state’s curative petition on blanket reservation was pending even as the committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd), to decide the procedure and scrutinise documents for granting Kunbi caste certificates, is doing its work.

The Kunbi community, a sub-caste of Marathas, would be eligible for reservation in the OBC category, however, the latter are up in arms against the move.

After the meeting, Jarange-Patil said: “… so far 54 lakh records (where the term Kunbi is mentioned in old documents) have been found… the government needs to expedite.”

According to him, the Maratha community has been facing injustice for decades. “We need a reservation which is maintainable in court and which is as per law,” he said.