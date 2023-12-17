Not old, can still straighten some people out, says Sharad Pawar

Speaking at a bullock-cart race in Charkoli in Pune's Haveli tehsil, he said, "I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don't you worry."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over the reins of the party.