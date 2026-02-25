Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Notification for Rajya Sabha election issued; March 5 last day for filing nomination

The term of seven Rajya Sabha members from the state including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is expiring in April. Pawar has not yet made it clear whether he would seek another term.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 14:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSharad PawarRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us