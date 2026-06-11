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Homeindiamaharashtra

Notorious cyberfraud kingpin deported from Thailand, handed over to Maharashtra Police

According to the CBI, the accused was traced in Thailand following the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice in May 2026.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCyber fraudThailandCyber crime

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