Notorious cyberfraud kingpin deported from Thailand, handed over to Maharashtra Police

<p>Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough against transnational cybercrime networks, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CBI">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) has secured the deportation of alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cyber%20fraud">cyber fraud</a> kingpin Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand and handed him over to the Maharashtra Police for further investigation.</p><p>Kale, who was wanted in connection with a major online job scam, was brought back to India on Wednesday following coordinated efforts involving the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Thai authorities and the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.</p>.<p>Investigators allege that Kale operated a sophisticated cyber fraud network that targeted victims through fake online part-time job offers. Victims were persuaded to make deposits and investments with promises of attractive returns before being defrauded.</p><p>According to the CBI, Kale was traced in Thailand following the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice in May 2026. He was detained by Thai authorities in Bangkok on May 24 and subsequently deported after completion of legal formalities.</p><p>"The accused was wanted in a cybercrime fraud case in which victims were lured with offers of online part-time jobs and later cheated after being persuaded to make monetary investments," a CBI spokesperson said.</p><p>Investigators said Kale allegedly recruited unsuspecting individuals by offering commissions in exchange for allowing the use of their bank accounts to route illicit funds. These accounts were then allegedly used to transfer money obtained through fraudulent activities. He is also accused of directing associates to procure mobile phones and fake SIM cards to facilitate cyber offences and conceal the identities of those involved.</p>.Delhi Police bust three-member interstate cyber fraud syndicate; secure Rs 4 lakh.<p>The accused was taken into custody by the Cyber Cell of the Maharashtra Police upon arrival in India.</p><p>Officials described the operation as an example of effective international cooperation in combating cybercrime. The Red Corner Notice against Kale was issued only in May this year, and he was traced, detained and deported within about 20 days, highlighting the growing coordination between Indian law enforcement agencies and their foreign counterparts.</p><p>The deportation comes amid increasing efforts by Indian agencies to crack down on cybercriminals operating from overseas jurisdictions. According to the CBI, more than 160 wanted fugitives have been brought back to India in recent years through coordinated action involving domestic and international agencies.</p><p>With cyber frauds, online investment scams and digital payment-related crimes witnessing a sharp rise across the country, enforcement agencies are increasingly relying on global cooperation mechanisms such as Interpol notices to track and apprehend offenders operating beyond India's borders.</p>