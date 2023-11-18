NSA Ajit Doval meets Eknath Shinde at CM's residence

Mumbai: In a significant development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday night and held discussions on multiple range of issues.
Though the meeting was described as a courtesy call, it comes amid the emerging Maratha-vs-OBC issue over reservation in education and jobs.
The meeting was held at Varsha, the official bungalow of the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the Malabar Hill.
“Many memories of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray were revived during the meeting,” Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, posted on X.
In fact, Friday marked the 11th death anniversary of Balasaheb, the founder of Shiv Sena.
“Issues related to the Centre and State were also discussed,” said Shinde, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.
The government is on tenterhooks over the Maratha reservation demand. While the dispensation is issuing Kunbi certificates post documentation, which would enable them to seek benefits under the OBC reservation, the latter are up in arms over what they feel is dilution of their quota.
Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has set the deadline set as 24 December, 2023 to give reservation to the Marathas and complete the process of granting Kunbi certificates, however, the government has claimed that the date agreed was 2 January, 2024.
It may be mentioned, the Maharashtra government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, which in May 2021 had turned down legislation to give reservation to the Marathas.
Besides, the Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on the disqualification petitions vis-a-vis Shiv Sena and NCP by 31 December, 2023 and 31 January, 2024, respectively.