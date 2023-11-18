NSA Ajit Doval meets Eknath Shinde at CM's residence

Mumbai: In a significant development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday night and held discussions on multiple range of issues.

Though the meeting was described as a courtesy call, it comes amid the emerging Maratha-vs-OBC issue over reservation in education and jobs.

The meeting was held at Varsha, the official bungalow of the Maharashtra Chief Minister in the Malabar Hill.

“Many memories of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray were revived during the meeting,” Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, posted on X.