Nude couple on Nagpur road leave passers-by embarrassed: Report

An unidentified nude couple was spotted along the road in Nagpur's Bajaj Nagar after Saturday midnight, The Times of India reported. The incident left passers-by embarrassed.
Bajaj Nagar police reportedly traced the couple who turned out to be mentally disturbed. The cops counselled the couple and their family but didn't take action against them, the publication said.
The publication, citing sources, noted that the couple who live in the vicinity are under medical treatment for psychological issues. The man who worked as a security guard, reportedly has a habit of exiting his house without clothes after drinking alcohol. On Saturday, when he stepped out, his wife followed as well.
As per TOI, some assumed the couple had walked out naked in a fit of rage, while many assumed they'd stepped out of a car which was parked nearby. The owner of the car had actually gone for tea when the incident unfurled, the publication added.
The publication added that one of the onlookers also thrashed the man who retaliated and hurled stones too. When police stepped into the matter, they verified claims of the two having mental health complications. Speaking to TOI, a senior inspector there said the couple and their family members were summoned and 'adequately' counselled against their 'uncontrolled behaviour in public places.'
Citing sources, the publication added that cops had visited the spot immediately after being informed of the incident past midnight, but had not found anyone at the time. They then zeroes in on the couple on Sunday morning after receiving more information about their whereabouts.
Published 31 July 2024, 11:06 IST