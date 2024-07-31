Nude couple on Nagpur road leave passers-by embarrassed: Report

An unidentified nude couple was spotted along the road in Nagpur's Bajaj Nagar after Saturday midnight, The Times of India reported. The incident left passers-by embarrassed.

Bajaj Nagar police reportedly traced the couple who turned out to be mentally disturbed. The cops counselled the couple and their family but didn't take action against them, the publication said.

The publication, citing sources, noted that the couple who live in the vicinity are under medical treatment for psychological issues. The man who worked as a security guard, reportedly has a habit of exiting his house without clothes after drinking alcohol. On Saturday, when he stepped out, his wife followed as well.