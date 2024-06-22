OBC activists end 10-day fast after meeting Maharashtra govt delegation

Jalna (Maharashtra): Activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare on Saturday ended their hunger strike over the demand that OBC quota should not be diluted after meeting a Maharashtra government delegation.

The duo had launched the indefinite fast on June 13 as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas should get reservation in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

"We are temporarily suspending our protest. If our demands are not met, we will resume it," Hake told reporters at Wadigodri village in Jalna district of central Maharashtra after meeting the delegation.