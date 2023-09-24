OBC delegation to meet Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sept 29

Amid unrest over the reservation issue, the Maharashtra government is set to meet a delegation of leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) this week. These leaders have been demanding that the Marathas should be kept out of the ambit of OBC quota.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in Maharashtra, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.

The OBC leadership has demanded that Marathas should not be issued Kunbi caste certificates and they should not be included within the OBC category.

The assertion has come after the Maharashtra government assured Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil that it would issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region a move that would enable them to get OBC reservation.