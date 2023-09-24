OBC delegation to meet Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Sept 29

Amid unrest over the reservation issue, the Maharashtra government is set to meet a delegation of leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) this week. These leaders have been demanding that the Marathas should be kept out of the ambit of OBC quota.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in Maharashtra, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.
The OBC leadership has demanded that Marathas should not be issued Kunbi caste certificates and they should not be included within the OBC category.
The assertion has come after the Maharashtra government assured Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil that it would issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region a move that would enable them to get OBC reservation.
The Kunbi community is a sub-caste of Marathas that gets the benefit of OBC category.
The Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, the apex association of the OBCs, is undertaking a protest in Nagpur.
In view of the agitation at Samvidhan Chowk Nagpur, which includes relay hunger strikes and protests across the state, a meeting has been convened on September 29 at the Sahyadri Guest House at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save would be present.
The OBCs had also staged a massive show of strength when leaders, cutting across party lines, marched from Samvidhan Chowk to Nagpur Collector’s office.
“Our main demand is that Kunbis should not be included within the OBC category,” said Babanrao Taywade, the President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, adding that they have submitted a 15-point charter of demands to the state government.
The government, however, has repeatedly assured that the existing OBC quota would not be disturbed.
The OBC community has also been demanding caste-based census on the lines of Bihar.
“We are not against quota to Marathas. They should demand reservation independently and not from the existing quota (52 per cent) divided among different castes and communities,” he added.