OBC reservation will not be disturbed: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

In a significant development, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government on Friday assured the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community that their reservation quota would not be disturbed while providing reservation to other communities.

The assurance came when a delegation of the the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, the apex association of the OBCs, met Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar at the Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

“The government has assured that the existing reservation of the OBC would not be disturbed while they are committed to give reservation to the Maratha community,” BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh said.

The delegation was led by Babanrao Taywade, the President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh.