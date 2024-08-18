OBCs & nomadic tribes stake claim to Ausa assembly constituency

Latur: A meeting of members of OBCs and nomadic tribes on Sunday resolved to stake a claim to Ausa assembly constituency in Latur district of Maharashtra and field a candidate in upcoming elections.
Several members of backward classes and tribal communities attended the meeting presided over by Haribhau Gaikwad, the state president of Bhatkya Vimukt Sanghatna.
A resolution was passed to contest the election from Ausa seat given that 75 to 80 per cent of the population belongs to the OBC and nomadic tribes, a delegate said.
Similar electoral strategies will be explored in the remaining five constituencies in Latur district, he said.
Ausa constituency is represented by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar.
Published 18 August 2024, 13:47 IST