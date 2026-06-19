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Homeindiamaharashtra

Old wells make a comeback as Mumbai Metropolitan Region grapples with water stress

In response, municipal corporations across the region have launched efforts to restore abandoned and neglected wells as part of a broader climate adaptation strategy.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMMR

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