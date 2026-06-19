Old wells make a comeback as Mumbai Metropolitan Region grapples with water stress

<p>Mumbai: As a delayed and deficient southwest monsoon deepens water concerns across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>Metropolitan Region (MMR), civic authorities are turning to an age-old solution: reviving traditional open wells to strengthen urban water security.</p><p>The move comes at a time when the MMR—home to nearly 27 million people, or just under 2 per cent of India's population but one of the country's most economically significant urban regions—is facing mounting pressure on its water resources. Reservoir levels across several municipal jurisdictions currently hover between 10 and 12 per cent of capacity, enough to sustain supplies for barely one to two months if rainfall remains inadequate.</p><p>In response, municipal corporations across the region have launched efforts to restore abandoned and neglected wells as part of a broader climate adaptation strategy.</p>.BMC water curbs raise concerns for Mumbai's housing delivery pipeline.<p>Mumbai leads the initiative with plans to revive nearly 350 old wells. Around 100 wells are being restored in Navi Mumbai, more than 50 in Thane and 29 in Panvel.</p><p>The drive reflects a growing recognition that rapidly urbanising cities can no longer depend solely on distant reservoirs and monsoon-fed dams for their water needs.</p><p>In Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed ward offices to compile a comprehensive inventory of public, government-owned and private wells and borewells across the city. Similar exercises are underway in neighbouring civic bodies.</p><p>In Thane, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has instructed officials to identify, survey and rejuvenate traditional wells while creating systems for groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting.</p><p>The restored wells are expected to supply water for non-potable uses such as gardening, road washing, construction activities and other municipal requirements, thereby reducing pressure on treated drinking water.</p><p>The initiative has gained urgency amid concerns that El Niño-linked weather patterns may prolong water stress across Maharashtra by delaying monsoon progress and reducing rainfall.</p><p>As part of the restoration programme, wells are being desilted, cleaned, structurally repaired and deepened to improve storage capacity and recharge potential.</p><p>"Temporary measures cannot address recurring water shortages. Sustainable and localised solutions are essential for long-term water security," said Swarup Kharge, Deputy Commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation.</p><p>The revival effort has also received political backing. Earlier this year, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inaugurated three rejuvenated wells in the Majiwada-Manpada area along Ghodbunder Road in Thane, describing them as examples of how traditional water systems can supplement modern urban infrastructure.</p><p>Environmentalists say the renewed focus on wells signals a broader shift toward climate resilience.</p><p>B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, said the current situation underscores the need to strengthen groundwater reserves before crises emerge.</p><p>"Climate change is no longer a future threat; it is already affecting cities like Mumbai. Authorities often react only when reservoir levels fall alarmingly low. Reviving wells and implementing rainwater harvesting can create a crucial groundwater reserve that serves as a buffer during drought-like conditions," Kumar said.</p><p>He pointed out that vast quantities of rainwater continue to flow into creeks and eventually the Arabian Sea every monsoon.</p><p>"Allowing rainwater to drain into the sea unchecked is a huge waste of a precious resource. Traditional wells, combined with scientific rainwater harvesting, can help cities capture and store a portion of that water for future use," he said.</p><p>Urban planners note that while revived wells alone cannot solve the MMR's long-term water challenges, they can become an important component of a diversified water strategy as climate variability increases and cities face more frequent episodes of water stress.</p>