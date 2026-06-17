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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Om Nimbalkar lured with favourable verdict in his father's murder case': Sanjay Raut amid Sena showdown

Om Raje, as he is popularly known, is an MP from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsIndiaIndia PoliticsSanjay RautShiv Sena (UBT)

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