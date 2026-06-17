'Om Nimbalkar lured with favourable verdict in his father's murder case': Sanjay Raut amid Sena showdown

<p>Mumbai: In a serious charge, Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/msp-is-fixed-at-rs-50-crore-per-mp-sanjay-raut-amid-shiv-sena-ubt-rebellion-buzz-dares-rebels-to-resign-first-if-anyone-wants-to-leave-4042131">Sanjay Raut</a> on Wednesday alleged that that Omprakash Raje Bhupalsinh Nimbalkar was lured with a "favourable verdict" in his father Pawan Raje Nimbalkar's murder case to switch over from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/tmc-re-run-in-maharashtra-shiv-sena-ubt-faces-fresh-split-buzz-as-6-7-mps-eye-shinde-camp-report-4041763">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> to Shiv Sena.</p><p>Om Raje, as he is popularly known, is an MP from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. </p><p>Om Raje’s father Pavan Raje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were shot dead at Kalamboli in Raigad district on June 3, 2006, in an incident that triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra.</p><p>A Special CBI Court, which was scheduled to deliver the verdict on 14 May, however, deferred it to 16 June. The verdict is now likely on 20 June. </p><p>"Om Raje was called and informed that if he wanted the decision in his favour, he should defect (to Shiv Sena). That is why the hearing was adjourned to June 20… Now imagine, after 20 years, the court was to give a final order on June 16, in the case of murders of his father and his driver,” Raut told reporters in New Delhi. </p><p>It may be mentioned, veteran politician and former minister Padamsinh Patil — step brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar — is among the accused.</p><p>The Patil and Nimbalkar families are related to each other.</p>.TMC re-run in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp: Report .<p><strong>The murder case</strong></p><p>The investigation was initially conducted by the Raigad police before being transferred to the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) and later to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p><p>The CBI framed charges against nine persons, including Patil, who had at one point served as Maharashtra’s Home Minister. One of the accused later turned approver in the case.</p><p>The trial concluded before Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar, who presides over the Special CBI Court.</p><p>A total of 128 witnesses, including social activist Anna Hazare, deposed before the court during the course of the trial.</p><p>During his deposition, Om Raje had told the court that relations between his father and Patil had deteriorated and that his father had even lodged police complaints against him.</p><p>He also stated that although his father had initially risen politically with the support of the accused — becoming director of the Terna Sugar Factory and later the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd — tensions emerged over his growing popularity in the region.</p><p>Other accused in the case include Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former state excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, Bahujan Samaj Party worker Kailash Yadav, and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey. </p>