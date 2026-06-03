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Homeindiamaharashtra

Once comrades in arms, two Naxals tie knot after surrender in Maharashtra's Gondia district

Family members of the bride and groom, relatives, local citizens and police officers attended the marriage.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtramarriageTrendingNaxal

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