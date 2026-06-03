Once comrades in arms, two Naxals tie knot after surrender in Maharashtra's Gondia district

<p>Gondia: As a former Maoist divisional committee member, Nagsu Wadde traversed the forests along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Six months after surrendering and renouncing violence, he has embarked on a new chapter in life by marrying a fellow surrendered Naxal in Gondia district.</p>.<p>The marriage sends a strong message about the safe, respectable and happy mainstream life for former outlaws, according to Gondia Police.</p>.Maharashtra's Gadchiroli declared Naxal-free after five Naxals surrender, eight Maoists arrested .<p>Wadde, along with ten others, laid down arms under the Maharashtra government's surrender and rehabilitation policy in November 2025.</p>.<p>Six months after surrender, Wadde has taken up a new commitment; he has tied the knot with Shevanti Raising Pandhare (36), a resident of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and a former Naxal, who served as an Area Committee Member (ACM) in the Dareksa Dalam.</p>.<p>The eleven Naxalites, including Pandhare, are currently staying in the police colony at the local police headquarters, Karanja.</p>.<p>Wadde, originally from Tirlagarh in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, was known as 'Golu' in the Dareksa Dalam, of which his would-be wife was also a member, according to a release issued by the Gondia Police.</p>.<p>"Their desire to live a respectable life, start a family and build a peaceful future was the driving force behind this decision to enter wedlock," it stated.</p>.<p>Police said the marriage symbolised not just the union of two individuals, but the triumph of peace over violence, faith over fear and hope over despair.</p>.<p>Family members of the bride and groom, relatives, local citizens and police officers attended the marriage.</p>.Naxalite evading arrest for 15 years arrested by Maharashtra police.<p>"This will serve as an inspiring example of rehabilitation, acceptance and the beginning of a new life," a police official said.</p>.<p>The marriage was organised by Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre and under the guidance of Superintendent of Police in-charge Abhay Dongre.</p>