One dead after boat capsizes mid-sea in Palghar

Palghar: A 30-year-old man drowned after a fishing boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

While the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the body of the man was fished out this morning, the official said.

A boat carrying 12 persons with construction materials from Arnala jetty capsized mid-sea around 7.30 pm on Sunday, Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI.