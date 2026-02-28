<p>Mumbai: At least one construction worker died and five others were injured when they fell from a height at a construction site at Chembur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.<br>Five injured have been admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital.<br>One of those injured is critical. The deceased was identified as Ramallu (55).</p>.Two killed as material lift collapses at Bengaluru construction site.<p>Top officials of BMC and Mumbai police have rushed to the spot.<br>The incident has been reported from Suhas Nagar area of Chembur.</p>