Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One dead in building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Belapur; two rescued

The NDRF and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 04:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: A four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area early on Saturday, resulting in the death of one and injuring two others, an NDRF official said.

The incident occurred at around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.

Further information is awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 July 2024, 04:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFireNavi Mumbaicollapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT