JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One killed, three injured in firing in Mumbai

The firing was a result of a personal rivalry.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 14:05 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: One person was killed and three injured when a man opened fire in a locality in the eastern suburb of Kurla here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti around 3.15 pm, an official said.

A man opened fire at residents of the locality, killing one Sumit Yerunkar, the official from Chunabhatti police station said.

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.

The police reached the spot and three injured persons were rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput said, “Nine teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused whose identity has been ascertained.”

The firing was a result of a personal rivalry, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 December 2023, 14:05 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT