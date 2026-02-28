Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One month of Ajit Pawar’s death marked several developments

After the ups and downs in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls of 2024, Ajit Pawar engaged with leaders of NCP (SP) for a possible merger, however, his death seems to have delayed it for now.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 11:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us